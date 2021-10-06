Unsettled weather patterns and cooler temps expected through Friday

NAMPA, Idaho — Waking up Wednesday morning we're kicking off the day at a refreshing 51-degrees. High temperatures today are going to be 10°-15° cooler than yesterday. Any scattered showers from this morning have moved eastward out of the area but light scattered showers between now and Friday is likely in the Treasure Valley.

In the Magic Valley, increased instability increases the chances of thunderstorm activity.

A low-pressure system brewing in the Pacific Northwest keeps conditions unstable through Friday. Friday will be the most active day in the Treasure Valley this week with heavy bouts of rain and isolated thunderstorms expected.

Snow levels have dropped to 6,500ft.