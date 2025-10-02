Unsettled Weather Pattern Prompts Flash Flood Watch

Good Morning Idaho, don't put away the umbrella just yet!

An elongated trough off the West Coast, tied to a closed low near British Columbia and another disturbance sliding toward California, is sending a cooler weather maker our way. The associated front will reach southwest Idaho this evening and stall over the Treasure Valley and central mountains through Friday, keeping rain and unsettled conditions in place into the weekend.

Rainfall Outlook

Rain will be variable across the region. The Treasure Valley and central Snake Plain are expected to pick up 0.4″ to 0.6″ of rain, with the heaviest corridor running from Caldwell through Mountain Home. Mountain communities, especially in the Owyhees, Idaho City, Lowman, Warm Lake, and Yellow Pine, could see 0.75″ to 1.25″ by midday Friday. The Wapiti burn scar and Banner Summit are also in line for higher totals, raising concern for flash flooding, especially near vulnerable burn areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect, especially near burn scars, where heavy rain could quickly trigger flooding or debris flows. Stay in tune with the forecast if you live in an area where flash flooding is likely. Remember the phrase "Turn around don't drown", never drive through flooded waters.

The unsettled weather won’t just stop at rainfall. As the front passes Friday night into Saturday, gusty winds will develop across the Snake Plain east of Boise, where sustained winds near 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Meanwhile, cooling behind the system will drop snow levels to around 7,000 feet by Saturday night, meaning light snow could dust the highest mountain peaks. Temperatures remain steady today, then cool 5–15 degrees Friday in the front’s wake.

The trough will slowly slide eastward through Saturday, leaving lingering showers over southwest Idaho and southern Oregon. By Sunday, another weak disturbance may spark a few light showers in central Idaho, with a wintry mix possible in the higher elevations. Early next week, a short-lived Rex-block pattern should keep conditions quiet and dry, though models diverge by midweek.

Bottom Line

Expect several rounds of rain through Saturday, with heavier totals in the mountains, breezy winds in the Snake Plain, and even a touch of early-season snow at the highest elevations. Keep the umbrella handy — and watch for flash flood concerns near burn scars.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon., with a high near 71. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy with some heavier rain developing from Meridian east and a low around 52. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Friday

Showers likely, especially in the morning, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy & unseasonably chilly, with a high near 62. Light morning wind will increase from the NW to 10-20mph with higher gusts possible as sunshine increases. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Gusty NW wind still possible. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, breezy & continued cool, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with lighter wind, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.