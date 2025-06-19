Unsettled weather leading into the weekend

Good Morning, Idaho!

We have a relatively sunny day, but a more active and unsettled weather pattern will also begin.

It's been relatively hot and dry here this week, and with an approaching upper-level low aloft. We have the ingredients necessary for thunderstorm development into Saturday. While the thunderstorms look to be non-severe and not widespread, it's possible that stronger storms could develop strong to severe outflow gusts. Gusts could reach 50 mph, with severe gusts up to 60 mph from Oregon into the Treasure Valley.

The good news is that the impacts of these storms will not be widespread, and temperatures will cool well into the 60s by Saturday. However, remain weather aware as we head into the weekend and prepare for breezy conditions.

Juneteenth

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west- with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

