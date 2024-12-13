Unsettled weather continues as we head into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone! We are setting up to see a very unsettled weekend ahead. First, let's start with this morning. You may run into a few slick and icy spots on the roads along the Treasure Valley due to freezing rain, and snow. Drive with extra caution as you head into your morning commute.

As we prepare to head into the weekend, a stronger and warmer system along the coast will slowly move inland. Bringing widespread rain and snow into Friday evening through Saturday. If you have any plans outdoors be sure to move them inside, and carry your umbrella through Saturday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Camas Prarie, Boise Mountains, and West Central Mountains through Saturday evening. However, snowfall totals may be near the 6" under 5,000 feet elevation due to the system incoming bringing warmer temperatures.

Idaho News 6

While the heaviest amount may not occur, again it's best to prepare for icy and slick road conditions through Saturday along our mountains. Snowfall amounts vary from 10"-18" above 7,000 feet elevation with 2"-13" possible above 5,500 feet.

As far as rainfall totals along the Valley floors, we can anticipate anywhere from 0.50"-0.75" through Saturday. It's possible that we may see a mixing of both snow and rain as we continue into Saturday.

Good news is that the rain doesn't stick all the way through our weekend. We dry out into Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the mid 40s.

The start of next week will continue to bring isolated showers into Monday possibly Tuesday.

We will get through the rain and snow together!

Have a wonderful and safe weekend Idaho

