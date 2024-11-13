Unsettled weather brings cooler temperatures, snow, and rain

Good Morning Idaho!

Wednesday

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the end of the week. For today, cloudy skies will continue as a system approaches. Snow showers will continue to linger through the West Central Mountains, and light rain will be possible along the Treasure Valley. The breezy conditions will continue as this system approaches!

Thursday

Mostly dry except a few snow showers lingering through the mountains. It's possible the upper Treasure Valley may see an isolated shower or two. Nevertheless, the area looks fairly calm and dry heading into the back end of the day.

Friday

A trough will come inland bringing about snow showers towards the Magic Valley and Eastern Central Mountains. Otherwise this will be a great day to spend some time outdoors, and enjoy the bit of sunshine there is!

Saturday

Dry conditions heading into the weekend, take advantage of this while it sticks around! Temperatures will have cooled to the mid 40s, so also pack the jacket.

Sunday

A wintry mix will be possible through the morning, very light and isolated in nature however. This chance will carry over into Monday.

