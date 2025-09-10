Unsettled pattern brings afternoon storms to the region

Happy Hump Day, Idaho! We’re over the hump of the week, but today kicks off an unsettled weather pattern.

Idaho News 6 A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 11 am through the evening. Stay weather aware!

A closed low-pressure system sliding inland will bring showers and storms into the region this afternoon. These showers will track in from the southwest, spreading northeast through the evening. Morning commutes won’t be affected, but the drive home could be slick for some. Expect storms to fire around 4 PM over eastern Oregon before spreading into southwest Idaho by 8 PM and lingering overnight.

The heaviest rain appears to be focused over northern Malheur and Harney Counties, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening. Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Showers won’t be widespread or consistent, and we should see a dry spell return overnight. Tomorrow morning’s commute looks good—dry conditions expected.

Bottom line: Keep the umbrella handy today, especially for the evening drive.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Showers and storms are likely after 3 pm, with a slight chance of rain at 30%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Showers and storms are likely after noon. Chance of rain is 60%

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of rain is 30%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. A slight chance of showers at 30%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Slight chance of showers at 20%

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.