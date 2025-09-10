Unsettled pattern brings afternoon storms to the region

Happy Hump Day, Idaho! We’re over the hump of the week, but today kicks off an unsettled weather pattern.
A closed low-pressure system sliding inland will bring showers and storms into the region this afternoon. These showers will track in from the southwest, spreading northeast through the evening. Morning commutes won’t be affected, but the drive home could be slick for some. Expect storms to fire around 4 PM over eastern Oregon before spreading into southwest Idaho by 8 PM and lingering overnight.
The heaviest rain appears to be focused over northern Malheur and Harney Counties, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening. Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.
Showers won’t be widespread or consistent, and we should see a dry spell return overnight. Tomorrow morning’s commute looks good—dry conditions expected.
Bottom line: Keep the umbrella handy today, especially for the evening drive.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Showers and storms are likely after 3 pm, with a slight chance of rain at 30%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Showers and storms are likely after noon. Chance of rain is 60%
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of rain is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. A slight chance of showers at 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Slight chance of showers at 20%
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.