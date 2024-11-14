Unsettled cool weather pattern continues take a look at what this means for the weekend

Happy Thursday Idaho!

We've gotten plenty of rain and clouds to start the week, with snow showers following along the mountains. Now as we prepare to head into the back end of the week, will get a mix of sunshine, clouds, and snow showers! As the next cool, and moist system tracks inland it will cause light snow showers to continue within the Central Mountains for today.

As far as temperatures go, not much of a change from yesterday. Valley Floors will be sitting within the mid 50s, with 40s and 30s to continue in the mountains. Do though grab a good jacket as you head out the door!

Idaho News 6

As we continue through the week, unsettled conditions remain through Next Monday. I wanna note that while shower chances are looking isolated here the Magic Valley can expect there rainy day on Friday. It's possible they could get up to an inch of wet snow.

Temperatures remain fairly cool into the next work week, dropping towards the 40s in the afternoon, with morning lows being below the freezing mark. This brings on a chance for us to see snow and rain showers along the Treasure Valley into Sunday.

If we do see this, it wouldn't accumulate to much and would melt off as temperatures sit in the 40s throughout the afternoons ahead.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/