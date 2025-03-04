Unsettled conditions return

Happy Tuesday!

Today will be mostly dry with clouds increasing into the afternoon. However, a weak trough will break through bringing scattered snow showers through Wednesday morning, showers will range from 4,000-5,000 ft.

A low-pressure system will make its way inland Wednesday, bringing Snow and rain showers into Southern Idaho. This will bring showers south of Burns and Boise. Snow levels will start around 5000 ft and lower to 3500 early Thursday morning. Winds will also increase into Thursday with NW winds between 15 to 25 mph Expect travel impacts into the Southwest Idaho highlands and along the Nevada Border.

Idaho News 6

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 53.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Light SE winds 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 35. A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. A chance of rain and snow through the morning commute, then a chance of rain into 11 am. Breezy conditions with wind speeds up to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

