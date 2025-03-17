Watch Now
Unsettled conditions continue in the week ahead

Good Morning to you.

The weekend brought nearly 1-2ft of snow, giving the ski resorts a restock on snow. Happy fresh powder days to all my spring breakers!

As we continue into today, keep the umbrella with you. Snow and Rain Showers will be intermittent into the afternoon and thunderstorms will be possible for our area. If you get caught in a stronger storm, expect heavier downpours, gusty conditions, and graupel.

Cooler and drier conditions will continue into the middle of the week before chances of rain return on Thursday.

Another system arriving Friday may bring a few isolated showers into the weekend, and another round of moderate to heavy mountain snow.

Make it a great week everyone

