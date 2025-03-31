Unsettled weather to start to the week, but check out what happens next weekend

Rain will be with us Sunday evening then more showers could pop up overnight followed by a potentially dry start to Monday. It won't remain dry Monday as showers pop up followed by late-day storms with locally heavy downpours.

The valley may see some early morning rain showers Tuesday with chill temps only in the low 50s with a chilly breeze. Drier weather will increase on Wednesday but temperatures will be slow to warm with highs only in the mid-50s. By Thursday sunshine will be increasing but temps will hold in the mid-50s.

By Friday we are setting up for some beautiful Spring weather with a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. High on Friday near 60° climbing to near 70° by Sunday with lots of sunshine all weekend long.

Tonight

Showers likely before 9pm, then showers possible overnight otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy and possibly dry in the morning then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.