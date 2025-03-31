Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unsettled weather to start to the week, but check out what happens next weekend

Unsettled weather to start your work week
Posted
and last updated

Rain will be with us Sunday evening then more showers could pop up overnight followed by a potentially dry start to Monday. It won't remain dry Monday as showers pop up followed by late-day storms with locally heavy downpours.

The valley may see some early morning rain showers Tuesday with chill temps only in the low 50s with a chilly breeze. Drier weather will increase on Wednesday but temperatures will be slow to warm with highs only in the mid-50s. By Thursday sunshine will be increasing but temps will hold in the mid-50s.

By Friday we are setting up for some beautiful Spring weather with a warming trend that will continue through the weekend. High on Friday near 60° climbing to near 70° by Sunday with lots of sunshine all weekend long.

Tonight
Showers likely before 9pm, then showers possible overnight otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday
Mostly cloudy and possibly dry in the morning then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 70.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk