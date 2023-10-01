Unseasonably wet & chilly weather gives way to a warming trend

Watch Now
Spectacular Fall weather ahead
Unseasonably wet &amp; chilly weather gives way to a warming trend
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 17:31:52-04

Temperatures in Boise hovered in the upper 40s to low 50s all day making it a record cold afternoon but big changes are ahead.

Over .60" of rain fell in Boise with some higher elevations getting over three-quarters of an inch. All that rain caused some of the coldest afternoon temperatures in a long time
As the storm weakens and pulls away to the north we can expect a rapid warming trend with Boise temperatures climbing into the low 60s on Monday. Clouds will break and some sunshine will reach the valley during the middle part of the day.

Rain will fall once again Monday night but will be gone for Tuesday. Clouds will be around early Tuesday morning then bright sunshine will follow by 10 am and we can expect a breeze with highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs of 68-72... Perfect Fall weather!

Over the weekend the warming trend continues with sunshine and temps 75-80!

Keep checking back for more updates to my forecast into next weekend.

