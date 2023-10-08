Unseasonably warm weather gives way to a dramatic change this week

Sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures have dominated this weekend but a big change will arrive early this week. Monday will start out sunny but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon and there is a slight chance of a showers in the evening. The wind could get rather gusty late in the day.

On Tuesday, showers are likely across the region with much cooler temperatures only in the 60s in the valley with 50s in the central mountains.

Wednesday could be even cooler with highs barley climbing out of the 50s in the valley and possibly staying in the upper 40s at 5000 feet in central Idaho.

Drier, milder weather will return later in the week as temperatures in the valleys climb to near 70 by Friday.