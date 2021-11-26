Watch
Unseasonably warm conditions this weekend!

Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 10:44:37-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Weak showers across the Treasure Valley Friday morning quickly tapered off by 6 a.m.

This low-impact system brought little to no accumulations of rain in the valley, snow in the mountains.

Another system will bring some light snow to central Idaho ski areas Saturday night but only in higher elevations as warmer air intensifies across portions of the northwest.

The valley will hit 50 degrees this weekend with a light wind. The 50-degree weather is unseasonably mild and is expected to last into next week.

