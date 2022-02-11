Watch
Weather

Actions

Unseasonably mild weather overspreads the northwest

Temperatures soar into the mid to upper-50s in the valley
Videos
Unseasonably mild weather overspreads the northwest
Posted at 5:00 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 19:00:34-05

A mass of warm air has moved inland causing temperatures in Idaho to spike to well above normal. Boise topped 57 degrees on Thursday with lots of sunshine prompting people to stream outdoors to enjoy the almost Springlike weather.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather through the weekend yielding continued above-normal temperatures.

A storm system developing in the Gulf of Alaska will finally dip far enough south to bring the opportunity of snow in the higher elevations of Idaho. This will not be a heavy snow but Brundage Moutain Resort and Tamarack could see three or four inches by Monday night.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page to get the latest on this storm as well as an in-depth look at our drought situation and the water outlook for this summer and beyond!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018