Unseasonably mild weather overspreads the northwest

A mass of warm air has moved inland causing temperatures in Idaho to spike to well above normal. Boise topped 57 degrees on Thursday with lots of sunshine prompting people to stream outdoors to enjoy the almost Springlike weather.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather through the weekend yielding continued above-normal temperatures.

A storm system developing in the Gulf of Alaska will finally dip far enough south to bring the opportunity of snow in the higher elevations of Idaho. This will not be a heavy snow but Brundage Moutain Resort and Tamarack could see three or four inches by Monday night.

