Unseasonably mild weather continues this week

Sunshine and mild temperatures dominated the weekend and will continue for much of the week ahead.

A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the southwest united states with warm, dry weather stretching northward into southern Idaho. This pattern will continue for the workweek.

I few rain showers with mountains snow showers will hit Valley and Custer counties on Monday afternoon but they won't amount to much.

Changes are likely in our pattern after this week bringing colder temperatures and potentially a significant snowfall around Monday and Tuesday, December 6th and 7th. There is a potential for accumulating snow in the valley as well. Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates as this storm develops.