Unseasonably mild weather continues. Here are the changes I expect into the weekend.

Temperatures soared well above normal again on Monday with highs well into to the mid-50s in the valley. Very little if any rain has fallen in the valley as strong SE winds have dried out the air. In the central mountains we have seen a few inches of snow above 6000ft.

Another atmospheric river is pounding southern California with historic rains. Some of that moisture will make its way into Idaho on Tuesday. Most of that precipitation will fall east of Boise and highway 55 affecting the Sun Valley area the most with more heavy snow in the mountains. West of Boise on Tuesday I expect it to be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps near 50°. Boise may see some rain in the afternoon and points east of Boise to Mountain Home and Magic Valley will see up to a third of an inch of rain. This line of rain may shift westward bring rain through Ada County into eastern Canyon County. I will keep you updated as new computer information becomes available.

I do expect it to get a bit colder Thursday and Friday and there is a chance of some light snow on Friday morning.

Skiing this coming weekend could be some of the best all season as the central mountain ski areas could see this much snow through this coming weekend:

Bogus: 10"

Tamarack: 10"

Brundage: 14"

Sun Valley: 16"

