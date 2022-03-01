Unseasonably mild temperatures continue

Temperatures will continue well above normal through Thursday then cool back to near normal over the weekend. It will remain dry in southern Idaho through Thursday with a chance of showers late at night and on Friday.

Snow levels have been running over 7000 feet in elevation and there has been a very appreciable snow-melt at 5000 feet and below. Ponding of water has been reported on a melting snowpack at Warm Lake and muddy roads have been reported in Boise County around Grimes Creek.

Temperatures will cool to near normal on Friday, slightly below normal on Saturday, and back to normal Sunday through Tuesday.

