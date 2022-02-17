Unseasonably mild end to the week

Sunshine and unseasonably mild weather will continue through Saturday with lots of sunshine and light wind making for very pleasant weather for outdoor activities. Morning low temperatures will be chilly but the lack of wind will make it feel comfortable very quickly.

On Saturday night light snow will push into the west-central mountains and continue on Sunday. Brundage, Tamarack, Bogus Basin, Soldier Mountain, and Sun Valley will all get snow which will make for some nice skiing on fresh powder later in the day Sunday and into the holiday on Monday. Anywhere from 3"-7" could fall favoring resorts to the north.

In the Treasure Valley, rain showers will fall Sunday night changing to snow showers on Monday and a period of light snow may turn the ground white on Tuesday morning.

It will be much colder next week with afternoon highs only in the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

