Unseasonably cool with high elevation snow Thursday

It was a chilly morning on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the 20s in McCall for the first time since June 21st. Mountain Home bottomed out at 37°. A gusty breeze provided a true Fall-feel on Wednesday. The wind will be calmer but temperatures continue to cool Thursday. A high temperature around 63° for Boise with mostly clear skies. The Treasure Valley stays mostly dry, however scattered showers continue in eastern Oregon, the central mountains, and eastern Magic Valley.

The low pressure system responsible for the cool temperatures and scattered showers pulls away on Friday. More cloud cover is expected as it moves through the Treasure Valley tomorrow morning and afternoon. Temperatures will warm around 5° reaching the mid to upper 60s in lower elevations and mid to upper 50s in higher elevations.

High pressure builds in for the weekend with temperatures warming into the 70s for the valleys and 60s for higher elevations. It does appear there will be a return to unsettled, cool weather next week as another Pacific trough moves inland.