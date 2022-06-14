Unseasonably cool weather warms rapidly this week

Gusty breezes and unseasonably cool weather Tuesday will warm into a really nice Wednesday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s with light wind and lots of sunshine.

On Thursday the heat will build rapidly. Expect a gusty morning southeast breeze to warm temperatures to near 80 by noon then in the upper 80s late in the day with lots of sunshine.

The hottest day will likely be Friday with a high near 90 with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. Isolated late-day storms are possible in the McCall area.

On Saturday cooler air will move in from the west and showers & storms will likely develop in the mountains. Boise should be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will bring an increase in showers & afternoon storms again with the heaviest rain falling in the West-Central Mountains. High will drop to the 60s in the valleys with 50s in the central mountains.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates on my weekend forecast.

