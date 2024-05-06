Unseasonably chilly weather to start our work week but wait till you see the weekend!

Much of the valley saw over a half inch of rain on Saturday night followed by a chilly Sunday.

More showers are likely Sunday overnight but it should not be raining in southwest Idaho as you head off to work or school Monday morning. The breeze will be a bit chilly Monday with temperatures starting out in the 30s in the morning. That could yield a wind chill in the upper 20s to near freezing for a brief time in the morning. Sunshine will be around in the morning but clouds will quickly increase and late day showers and even a few storms will form and move across the valley from west to east through the evening.

Tuesday looks will be the chilliest day of the week with brisk wind increasing during the day and temperatures only in the low 50s along with lots of clouds. The wind chill will be back in the upper 20s and low 30s during the morning.

Another cold morning is very likely Wednesday with the possibility of frost in some protected valleys. There will be a mix of sun and some clouds Wednesday afternoon and it will still be breezy with an afternoon high around 61°.

By Thursday I expect the wind to settle down and after a cool morning, sunshine and milder temperatures will return as our afternoon high rises back to normal around 70°.

Friday could be my pick day of the week as temperatures rise into the mid-70s along with plenty of sunshine and light wind.

This weekend is likely to even warmer with a good chance of the temperature touching or even topping 80°!

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for all of this week into next weekend!

