Unseasonably chilly weather continues to start the week

Temperatures will remain colder than normal for most of this week with yet another storm ready to blast California.

Light wind and sunshine will make for a nice start to your Monday. despite the cold temperatures, it will feel comfortable in the sunshine up until around noon then the southeast breeze will pick up again making for a blustery afternoon with valley high temperatures only in the 40s.

Off & on snow and rain will fall between Tuesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s.

There is a chance it warm close to normal by Friday and but another storm is likely by next weekend bringing more mountain snow and valley rain.

