Watch
Weather

Actions

Unseasonably Chilly Weather Continues

Warming into the Weekend
Videos
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Wednesday 10/13/21
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 17:40:50-04

Boise continues to see temperatures way below the 67-degree average high for this time of year but changes are just around the corner.

Temperatures were 20 degrees below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday won't feel too much warmer as the morning will feature the coldest low temperatures of the year as most locations will drop to near 29 degrees. A developing breeze will keep it chilly during the afternoon.

By Friday the wind will quit and the sunshine will increase along with the temperatures making for a nice afternoon.

Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and sunshine along with light wind. Sunday could top 70 but clouds will be on the increase later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018