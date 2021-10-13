Unseasonably Chilly Weather Continues

Boise continues to see temperatures way below the 67-degree average high for this time of year but changes are just around the corner.

Temperatures were 20 degrees below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday won't feel too much warmer as the morning will feature the coldest low temperatures of the year as most locations will drop to near 29 degrees. A developing breeze will keep it chilly during the afternoon.

By Friday the wind will quit and the sunshine will increase along with the temperatures making for a nice afternoon.

Saturday looks to be the nicest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and sunshine along with light wind. Sunday could top 70 but clouds will be on the increase later in the day.