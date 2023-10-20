Unseasonable warmth continues, but for how long?

High pressure continues to dominate our weather with sunshine, light wind and comfortably warm temperatures expected this afternoon. These pristine conditions with sunny afternoons, clear nights, and light winds last through Saturday. Even mountain spots get in on the warmth with temperatures around 70°.

Enjoy ever minute, because a major pattern shift will bring a significant cool-down to the region next week. It begins on Sunday as a weak low pressure system arrives during the evening. Scattered showers impact the Treasure Valley Sunday night into Monday morning, with more numerous showers in the mountains. Snow levels will remain fairly high around 7000 feet. Daytime highs will cool off into the 60s in the valleys and 50s for the mountain areas Monday and Tuesday.

A brief respite from the wet weather is anticipated Monday afternoon through Tuesday night as weak high pressure attempts to build into the region. Then, a reinforcing shot of even cooler air and precipitation arrives Tuesday night. Daytime highs fall into the 30s and 40s for the mountains and 50s for the valleys for the remainder of the week. There is also the potential for the first widespread frost/freeze across the Snake River Plain Wednesday night into Thursday. A light to moderate snowfall will impact the Central Mountains.