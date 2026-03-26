Unseasonable warmth arrives this weekend before a major pattern change brings rain and mountain snow to Idaho

Breezy and cool conditions will subside tonight, making way for a beautiful, warming weekend across the region. A ridge of high pressure is building in, promising dry weather and near-record high temperatures by Saturday before a dramatic shift back to winter-like weather next week.

Check out this warming trend for the weekend in my video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 3/26/26

Weekend Warming Trend

Temperatures will jump 5 to 10 degrees on Friday and climb another 5 degrees on Saturday. This warming trend will push Saturday's high temperatures into near-record territory, with valley locations reaching the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday will remain exceptionally warm, running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late March.

Active Pattern Returns Next Week

The spring-like warmth will come to an abrupt halt late Monday into early Tuesday. A trough of low pressure and an associated cold front will drop down from the British Columbia coast and sweep across the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring breezy to gusty winds and drop temperatures back down to near-normal levels.

Precipitation chances will increase through Monday afternoon, initially starting over higher terrain before spreading area-wide with a 40 to 80 percent chance of showers on Tuesday.

Significant Mountain Snow Expected

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around through the rest of the week. By late next week, another low-pressure system will dig down the coast, bumping precipitation chances to 50 to 90 percent across the area by Thursday afternoon.

With cooler temperatures and lowering snow levels, mountain areas above 5,000 feet can expect to see snow. Significant accumulations are possible for higher elevations. Areas above 6,000 feet have a 60 to 80 percent chance of seeing at least 4 inches of snow over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight

Partly cloudy & colder, with a low around 33. Diminishing breeze.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a cold morning breeze then a milder afternoon and a high near 68. Wind SE 6-10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a pleasant afternoon and a high near 73. light wind.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Wind becoming light.

Sunday

Mostly sunny& pleasant, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly cloudy & still mild, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and cooler with a 50 percent chance of showers, and a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy & seasonable with a 50 percent chance of showers., with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy & cooler, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

