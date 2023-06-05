If you have weekend camping plans here is what you need to know.

Sunshine will continue to be abundant on Tuesday but the threat of showers & storms will be increasing this week once again.

Expect the upper 80s in the valleys Tuesday with sunshine and light wind until isolated storms hit parts of the valley around 8:30 pm with gusty wind.

Wednesday will be a hot day with a high of around 90 and sunshine to start followed by increasing late-day clouds and possible strong storms with gusty wind.

Thursday through the weekend will feature temperatures of 80-83 with sunshine followed by late-day storms.

The central mountains will see an increasing threat of showers and storms as the week progresses leading up to a weekend with a 50%-60% chance of rain. This means campers in the higher elevations will be dealing with more passing heavy rain showers or storms!

Stay connected right here for updates to my weekend forecast!

