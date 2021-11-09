Tuesday's storm brings widespread rain & snow

NAMPA, Idaho — Howling winds overnight signaled the start of stormy weather Tuesday morning. With wind speeds fluctuating between 15-20mph in Boise, our temperatures feel slightly cooler.

Rain is moderate and widespread during rush hour and is creating slick roadways for commuters.

Boise and surrounding areas should expect a break from the action around 1 p.m but a quick shower is possible around 6 p.m and should pass through relatively quickly.

In our mountains, snow will accumulate 1"-2" in Long Valley including McCall before melting a bit as temperatures rise to the upper 30s in the afternoon. In the ski areas, 3"-6" is possible.

Going into Wednesday expect a cold Wednesday morning then lots of clouds and a chilly afternoon only in the 40s with a cold breeze.

Another round of rain is likely on Thursday with snow in the ski areas again.