Tuesday's showers continue through Wednesday morning

Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 16, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — This morning a few showers lingered throughout southern and central Idaho.

As we approach the weekend conditions should not only dry out, but warm up as well. With another storm expected Saturday, gusty winds will favor both the afternoon/ evening leading up to the storms arrival.

Saturday night snow levels are 5,000-6,000ft but by Sunday morning will drop to 3,000-4,000ft.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10-degrees Saturday to Sunday but heading into next week we'll have above-average temperatures reaching 70-degrees!

