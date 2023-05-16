Tuesday brings sunshine and potential for afternoon t-storms

Conditions in SW Idaho on this Tuesday are set for sunshine and warm temps with a chance of active weather this evening.

High pressure is currently taking over the region warming us way up, but there's still a weakening upper trough of low pressure in the mix creating moisture and instability. Due to this, this afternoon and evening we are tracking a chance of showers and t-storms. This activity will be more prominent in the central mountains and along the southern Idaho border today.

Idaho News 6

In the Treasure Valley, conditions will be calm and warm until around 5 PM. Around that time we will see a slight chance of an isolated t-storm or shower - less than 10% so very minimal.

The Magic Valley is tracking a 30% chance of showers and t-storms around noon.

In the west central mountains, we are looking at a 50% chance of seeing that activity after 1 PM. With the systems that develop in our higher elevations, there could be small hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Temps are still set to warm through the weekend. Here's a look at Boise's next 10 day forecast showing these above normal temps.