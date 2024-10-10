True fall weather finally arriving after the weekend plus the latest on Hurricane Milton

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Hello all! Thursday is again continuing the streak of awesome Idaho weather but forecasts are showing that fall temperatures are just around the corner.

We will still be rocking in the upper 70s and low 80s through the next few days, but a shakeup is on the way coming around mid week next week. Temperatures dropping into the 60s and falling further next Thursday so we will keep an eye out for how cool it might be next weekend.

Hurricane Milton

Hitting the state of Florida at a category three, Hurricane Milton made landfall just two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the northern part of the sunshine state at a category four. Over 3.2 million customers are without power with the Tampa region seeing the highest numbers of outages.

Rainfall in some areas reaching as high as 17 plus inches and storm surges on the coast line over 13 feet of water. Winds also passed well into triple digits and tornado were spotted across parts of the northern and southern pats of the state. Milton is now off the east coast of Florida and still spinning at a category one.