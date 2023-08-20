Tropical rain & wind headed to Idaho. Here is what you need to know

as of 11 am Sunday, Tropical Storm Hillary is moving due north over northern Mexico towards southern California. Heavy rain is moving into southern California at this hour. Hillary will move across southern California Sunday evening and what's left of her will be located east of Reno at 6 am Monday morning.

Areas of lighter rain from monsoon moisture well out ahead of Hillary will continue to affect Idaho into Sunday night. There is the possibility for some flash flooding with some of the heavier showers but I do not expect any major problems into Sunday night.

Around 4 am Monday, heavier rain just ahead of the remnants of Hillary will push north into southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The flash-flood potential could be highest from 5 am to 11 am Monday across southwest and west central Idaho. Monday will be a humid day with some of the highest dewpoint temperatures ever recorded in our area making it feel more like the tropics. Valley temperatures will remain in the 70s Monday.

In mountain communities along highways, 95, 55, 17(Banks to Lowman Road), and 75 there is the potential for rock and mudslides which could cause some road closures.

Gusty southeast winds will develop in southern Idaho around 8 am Monday. Gusts of 30-40 mph are likely across the area through Monday afternoon, especially in the higher terrain. The potential for power outages exists on Monday.

The core of this tropical system will race northward leaving behind lighter wind by Monday evening. Periodic showers may taper off Monday night but more heavy showers are likely in the West Central mountains on Tuesday which could aggravate any existing flooding concerns.

Finally sunshine returns on Wednesday with very pleasant conditions and a high temperature of 83 in Boise.