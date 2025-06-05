Triple digits on the horizon

As the weekend approaches, we can look forward to pleasant conditions through Friday, with mild temperatures and comfortable weather. However, a gradual warm-up is on the horizon—temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s by Saturday. The heat will peak on Monday, which is shaping up to be the hottest day of the upcoming week. Take a look at how hot we get!

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/