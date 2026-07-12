Triple digits hit southern Idaho with no cool-down in sight for the Gem State.

Heat isn't moving out of Idaho for the next week as a high-pressure ridge is keeping consistent hot weather right over the top of Idaho. Just to the north of us, Montana is about to experience record-breaking heat well into the 100° range.

A pattern is forming over the Pacific that could draw in some more moisture as we head towards the middle of the month.

Tuesday, the Magic Valley has chances of storms developing as we start to see unsettled weather over the Twin Falls region. The high-pressure ridge that rotates clockwise is countering a low-pressure system sitting off the coast, creating a canal for moisture to move into the western U.S.

This could allow for monsoon-like conditions to make their way to Idaho. As we reach the middle of the month, watch out for more moisture coming into our area.

Try to stay cool, as heat exhaustion has a larger impact on outdoor activities. Stay safe and have a great rest of your weekend!