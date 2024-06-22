Triple digit weekend, make sure to hydrate!

TREASURE VALLEY — Temperatures will soar into the 100's this weekend and stay around the upper 90's for most of the upcoming week as Summer kicks off.

The Treasure valley will see all but triple digits on Saturday with Sunday sitting in the high 90's. We won't see relif until next Friday when we finally fall back into the 80's.

Friday also saw a some wildfires breakout near Emmett and the Boise Foothills. Dry conditions will continue throughout the month of June into July.

The Idaho department of Health and Welfare also confimred the first two heat related deaths in the state of Idaho. Make sure to avoid extended hours outside during the hottest parts of the day, hydrate, and wear sun protection when out enjoying Summer.