Triple digit temperatures are on the way for the Treasure Valley

Temperatures are going to start feeling hot hot hot in the Treasure Valley as we break into triple digit temps on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Western Treasure Valley, areas like Caldwell, Nyssa and Ontario may hit 104 degrees between Sunday at noon and Monday at 9 p.m.
Remember these tips
- Hydrate
-Wear sunscreen
-Take shade breaks
-wear lighter colored clothing
-"Look before you lock" do not leave any children or pets in hot cars.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 65. Some light wind will calm down into the evening.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.