Triple-Digit Heat to Kick Off Labor Day

Happy Labor Day!

We’re kicking off Meteorological Fall with summer-like heat that refuses to let go, all thanks to intense high pressure aloft. Valley floors will soar into the upper 90s to triple digits this afternoon under abundant sunshine. If you’re heading outdoors, don’t forget the essentials: stay hydrated, take shade breaks, and apply plenty of sunscreen.

Tuesday won’t provide much relief—another round of triple-digit heat is in store. In fact, a few daily records may even be challenged on Monday and Tuesday.

The good news? This extended stretch of heat won’t last forever. Temperatures will gradually trend down through the week, with highs easing back into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Have a wonderful and safe Labor Day weekend..

