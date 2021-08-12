Triple-Digit Heat Returns for the Weekend

Boise reached 98 degrees Wednesday while the western valley topped 100. Expect all locations to top 100 Thursday through the weekend.

If you plan on watching the Perseid Meteor shower overnight there will be a bit of haze & smoke with a few high clouds but most areas should have decent viewing weather. Check out my Facebook link below for details on where to look for the best viewing.

On Thursday Boise should be near 100 with sunshine and light wind while the McCall area will be around 93 degrees through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with more sunshine as Boise tops out between 102 & 104.

On Sunday it will still be very hot but some clouds may increase later in the day and there is a chance of a few t-storms primarily in the mountains late Sunday.

Much cooler weather will arrive by Tuesday as valley temperatures dip into the mid-80s