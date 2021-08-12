Watch
Weather

Actions

Triple-Digit Heat Returns for the Weekend

Excessive Heat Advisory for Friday and Saturday
Videos
Triple-Digit Heat Returns for the Weekend
Posted at 8:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 22:50:35-04

Boise reached 98 degrees Wednesday while the western valley topped 100. Expect all locations to top 100 Thursday through the weekend.

If you plan on watching the Perseid Meteor shower overnight there will be a bit of haze & smoke with a few high clouds but most areas should have decent viewing weather. Check out my Facebook link below for details on where to look for the best viewing.

On Thursday Boise should be near 100 with sunshine and light wind while the McCall area will be around 93 degrees through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with more sunshine as Boise tops out between 102 & 104.

On Sunday it will still be very hot but some clouds may increase later in the day and there is a chance of a few t-storms primarily in the mountains late Sunday.

Much cooler weather will arrive by Tuesday as valley temperatures dip into the mid-80s

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018