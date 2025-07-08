Triple-Digit Heat Returns: Fire Weather Watches and Heat Advisories Issued Across the Region

Idaho News 6

Good Morning, Everyone! A heat advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley, with temperatures expected to reach the triple digits. Remember to hydrate, use sunscreen, take shade breaks, and do not leave children or pets in hot vehicles.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Be cautious of the extreme heat and avoid any outdoor activities during peak heating.

Wednesday

A slight chance of isolated showers after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Gusty conditions continue with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 66.

