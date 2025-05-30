Triple digit heat expected into the weekend

Happy Friday, Everyone! Cheers to the weekend.

Prepare for a mild Friday afternoon and a hot Saturday. Temperatures into Saturday will hover between 95° and 100° along valley floors.🔥

If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday, move them to the early morning or evening. A heat advisory will be in effect Saturday from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. If you work outside, take shade breaks, drink plenty of water, and wear loose-fitting clothing. This is dangerous heat, so be sure to implement heat safety.

Sunday, will turn the page to cooler weather with temperatures returning to the lower 80s.

Next week also trends cooler with temperatures returning near normal into the upper 70s.

