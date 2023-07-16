Triple-digit heat blasts the area, another heat wave on the horizon

The Boise area touched 105 degrees on Sunday, not a record but still the hottest day of the season so far. A break in the heat is on the way for Monday and Tuesday.

There is a chance of some thunderstorms between 6 am and 9 am Monday in parts of the Treasure Valley up to the Stanley area. In the valley, there is a potential for some dry lightning which could spark some fires. It will be an unseasonably warm morning with Boise only dropping into the low 70s. Expect sunshine by 11 am in the valley leading to a sunny, breezy, and less hot afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.

Sunshine on Tuesday with comfortably hot weather in the valley with highs in the low to mid-90s. The central mountains will see temperatures cool to 78-85 with plenty of sunshine.

A heat wave is becoming more and more likely starting mid-next week. That is when our valley temperature could hit 100 again followed by the potential for ten days of temperatures at, near, or above 100 degrees!

