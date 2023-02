Temps feel nice and balmy today in the area as we see our valleys reach highs in the 50s! The mountain areas will also temps warm into the mid 30s today above freezing.

Here's a look at your Treasure Valley day planner:

Idaho News 6

Active weather on the way this afternoon and evening (around 5PM in the Treasure Valley) will bring us about a 20-30% chance of precipitation.

Snow will hit the central mountains but not a ton. We're looking at less than an inch of accumulation by the end of day.