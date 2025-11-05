Treasure Valley Sees Rain as higher elevations see some snow

The Treasure Valley is experiencing an active weather pattern with rain moving through the region, while the central mountains prepare for some snowfall.

A cold front continues moving across the region this afternoon, bringing widespread rain to valley areas and snow to higher elevations in the mountains. The Treasure Valley will see the most active weather tonight and Thursday morning as the system passes through.

Treasure Valley Forecast

Rain showers are likely with a 70% chance tonight, followed by continued showers Thursday morning before conditions gradually improve. Despite widespread cloud cover, there remains a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms over the West Central and Boise Mountains this evening.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Gust SE-SW wind decreasing by night. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. with a low around 44 degrees. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely before 11 a.m. then partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Wind NW 6-10. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a cool breeze, with a high near 55 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny & milder than normal, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & continued mild, with a high near 61 degrees.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Central Mountains Rain and Snow

The central mountains will see the most significant precipitation from this weather system. Rain will develop across mountain areas this afternoon and continue through tonight, with snow developing at higher elevations above populated mountain communities.

Another system Friday will bring additional precipitation primarily to areas north and west of the Treasure Valley. Snow levels will briefly drop Friday morning, with McCall seeing a dusting of snow and lower mountain elevations receiving less than a quarter inch of rain.

Ski Area Snow Forecast

Ski areas are in for a treat with this weather pattern. Mountain tops above populated areas, including Banner Summit, will see 3 to 6 inches of snow from today through Saturday morning.

The heaviest snowfall of around 2 to 4 inches will occur tonight, providing some early-season snow for ski resorts at higher elevations. Areas at mid-mountain elevations may see a mix of rain and snow initially before transitioning to all snow as temperatures drop.

Friday's system will add additional light snow accumulations to higher elevations, though amounts will be lighter than tonight's expected snowfall.

Extended Outlook

A broad ridge will build into the region Saturday, bringing a warming and drying period through Tuesday. Temperatures will climb 5 to 8 degrees above normal, with the Snake River Valley seeing highs in the low 60s Sunday and Monday.

This pleasant weather pattern will continue through Veterans Day, making it an excellent time for outdoor activities across the region.

Stay connected right here for updates to my weekend forecast!