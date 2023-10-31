Treasure Valley Halloween forecast: Jackets needed for trick-or-treaters

A transient high pressure ridge shifts eastward into Idaho on Tuesday, which will provide a pleasant Halloween forecast for trick-or-treaters across the state. Sunshine will give way to some high clouds during the evening, but otherwise expect cool and dry conditions. After warming into the mid 50s during the afternoon, temperatures slip into the mid and upper 40s after sunset (6:37 PM).

Idaho News 6

As we kick off November on Wednesday, seasonable temperatures continue with daytime highs in the mid 50s in the Treasure Valley and mid to upper 40s in the higher terrain. Overnight temperatures won't be as chilly for the remainder of the week, only dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the weekend, temperatures climb above normal topping out around 60° in the Treasure Valley and upper 40s and lower 50s across the higher terrain.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a series of disturbances coming from the Pacific. Precipitation breaks out Thursday afternoon as a warm front moves into the region. The warmer Pacific air will keep snow levels fairly high this time around at around 7000-8000 feet. Daily shower chances will continue all the way into next week. Rain totals of 0.25-0.75" for the Treasure and Magic valleys and upwards of 1" of rain for the central mountains.

This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, so make sure to set the clocks back an hour before heading off to bed on Saturday. Enjoy those later sunsets this week, on Sunday the sun will set around 5:30 PM!