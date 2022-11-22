Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today

We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!

We'll see cloud cover increase throughout the day in the Gem State ahead of a cold front that will pass through the region this evening around 5/6PM. If you have holiday travel plans, you might want to delay driving until after this system passes through!

Regional Forecasts:

Treasure Valley - We start out the day with some patchy fog and cold then temps will warm up to the upper 30s and low 40s today with some broken cloud cover. Around 5 PM, active weather hits bringing a 60% rain/snow mix. Less than 0.5" snow will accumulate in the area. Be careful of slushy and icy road conditions.

Magic Valley - Mostly sunny conditions today with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. There's about a 20% chance of the area seeing a rain/snow mix tonight. I'm thinking this will look like off and on flurries starting around 7PM.

West Central Mountains - Foggy conditions this morning with an inversion developing. This afternoon around 5 PM there is a 90% chance of snow in Long Valley. This system will stay active overnight and a few inches of snow accumulation is expected in this region. Be cautious of snowy backroads and potential ice.

East Central Mountains - We'll see about a 60% chance of the area having overnight snow starting at 10PM. New snow accumulation is currently expected to be less than 1".

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Things are looking good! We are going to see high-pressure move back into the region creating mostly sunny and calm conditions for the Gem State on Thursday.