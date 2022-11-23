Travel weather looks good until Sunday. Here is what you need to know

Dry weather will continue across the region through Friday evening then some light snow will fall over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and the central Idaho mountains. Only very light amounts are likely with this disturbance.

More dry weather and good travel conditions continue for Saturday through very EARLY Sunday. By midday Sunday, snow will arrive in the Blue Mountains of Oregon coming in from the northwest and spreading into central Idaho Sunday afternoon. Significant snow could fall in these areas by late Sunday evening. It would be best to complete any travel over the Blues by midday to avoid any snow. Travel from Nevada and Utah to the Treasure valley should be fine through the daylight hours of Sunday then snow is likely Sunday evening into Monday morning when a slick morning commute is possible.

The ski areas will see 3"-6" of snow with the Sunday storm and another 6"-10" next week!

Stay connected right here for updates on our snowier weather pattern moving into our area!