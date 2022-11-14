Travel troubles possible in this forecast

Dry and cold weather will continue for the rest of this week with increasing haze in the valleys due to air stagnation. Light wind and slight warming aloft will trap pollutants in western Idaho. This will continue through at least Thursday and possibly into the weekend.

Snow is likely to return to the northwest starting Monday through Wednesday of next week. This could create some travel trouble at the beginning of the long holiday weekend. Right now it looks like snow will fall over the Blue Mountains in northeast Oregon early next week.

It may warm up enough that we do not have snowy roads for the end of the Thanksgiving weekend but it is still a bit too early to tell. Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast.