Tranquil weather on Monday; rain and mountain snow return Thanksgiving Day

After being spoiled with 60s all of last week, a chilly but seasonable airmass is taking shape for our Monday. We are waking up to the chilliest air since late October as wind chills are in the 10s and 20s. Sunshine will dominate Monday and Tuesday with temperatures more seasonable in the mid-40s on Monday and near 50 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system enters the Pacific Northwest, causing clouds to increase throughout the day and rain to likely arrive overnight. Snow levels will be around 4000-4500 feet, resulting in light accumulation.

Idaho News 6

By early Thanksgiving morning, the bulk of the precipitation will move out of the Treasure Valley. However, rain and snow will persist into the afternoon in southern and eastern Idaho, as well as the central mountains. Snowfall below 5000 feet will be minimal, but the mountains south of the Magic Valley could see between 1-4 inches Wednesday night and Thursday.

Overall, the storm does not pose any major disruptions to Thanksgiving travel, and while the weather will clear up, it will remain chilly for Black Friday and the following weekend.