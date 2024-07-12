Tracking updates with the stretch of triple digits, and what this weekend will look like.

Happy Friday Idaho

Yesterday wildfires broke out across at Cow Valley and Bonita Road. This will bring another day of haze across SW Idaho mostly effecting parts of the Treasure Valley and the West Central Mountains. On the bright side this does help filter out a bit of the sun, causing temperatures to dip slightly. Unfortunately, today will still be on the hot end as temperatures remain in the triple digits. If you plan to beat the heat this weekend by heading to a pool, be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, hydrating throughout the day, and taking plenty of shade breaks.

Reminder we are still seeing the possibility of storms Saturday and Sunday. Keep up to date with us over the weekend as the lighting may cause a few wildfires.

The "coolest" day of the week looks to come on Sunday and Monday as temperatures will remain in the lower triple digits.

If you are in need of relief, head to Smiths Ferry! Temperatures over the weekend hit the lower 90s and upper 80s into the next work week. At this point I'm sure everyone will take what we can get. Hang in there Idaho.

