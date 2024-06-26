Tracking thunderstorms for Wednesday here's what you can expect

Happy hump day Idaho!

A short wave trough will bring us some active weather today. I'm tracking isolated thunderstorms towards SE Oregon, and the West Central Mountains through the morning, eventually forming scattered thunderstorms through the Magic Valley by late lunch. If you get caught in one of these stronger storms, expect heavy downpour, 40-50 mph wind gusts, with even stronger storms producing near 60 mph.

Due to the heat, gusty winds, and storms areas shaded pink are under a red flag warning today through 9PM. This means that the ingredients for strong wildfires are there to inform. If you see something make sure to report this.

On the bright side, this shortwave trough will give us some nice relief from the dome of high pressure that has been bringing the heat!

Thursday, temperatures will drop by 15 degrees due to a cold front. They will remain on the cooler side through Friday.

The heat will be back with Vengeance Saturday.

It's looking like we will be tracking another possibility of showers for Sunday, with some nice relief to kick off the next work week.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, your best days are gonna be tomorrow or Friday.

