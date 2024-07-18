Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking thunderstorms and the heat here's the latest updates

Posted at 4:10 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Good Morning Idaho

Waking up temperatures will start the day on the cooler end, the 70s. However, this will warm up quickly we are expected to hit 103 this afternoon. Due to the excessive heat returning, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for SW and West Central Idaho, including SE Oregon. This is expected to last through Saturday.

Warnings and advisories

Cloud coverage will build in today as a moisture pulls in to the NW, this will aid in giving us a chance of storms towards Owhyee county and the Southern Twin Falls area. Due to this, wildfire conditions may be possible. A red flag warning has been issued for areas in dark pink, if you see something be sure to say something.

Heading into the weekend, the upper level ridge over us rebuilds causing another week of triple digits exceeding 100 degrees.

Be sure to continue practicing your heat safety

Take care of yourself and others

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018