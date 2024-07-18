Tracking thunderstorms and the heat here's the latest updates

Good Morning Idaho

Waking up temperatures will start the day on the cooler end, the 70s. However, this will warm up quickly we are expected to hit 103 this afternoon. Due to the excessive heat returning, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for SW and West Central Idaho, including SE Oregon. This is expected to last through Saturday.

Idaho News 6

Cloud coverage will build in today as a moisture pulls in to the NW, this will aid in giving us a chance of storms towards Owhyee county and the Southern Twin Falls area. Due to this, wildfire conditions may be possible. A red flag warning has been issued for areas in dark pink, if you see something be sure to say something.

Heading into the weekend, the upper level ridge over us rebuilds causing another week of triple digits exceeding 100 degrees.

Be sure to continue practicing your heat safety

Take care of yourself and others

